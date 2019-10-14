$5.4 mil natural gas line project improves access for LaSalle, Marshall counties

Southern LaSalle and Marshall counties are seeing major improvements to its natural gas infrastructure.

The newly completed natural gas line will help communities like Wenona and Toluca.

On Monday in Wenona, Senator Chuck Weaver and Representative Ryan Spain, along with representatives from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, worked with Ameren Illinois leaders to accelerate the timeline for the project on request of local elected officials.

This was where a citizen came to us and said there was a need, and then we approached Ameren and they real quickly said ‘we’ve got a duty to make sufficient service,’ and there will be more over time coming down to this area. Senator Chuck Weaver (R) Illinois

The additional energy capacity created by the project is expected to pave the way for business and agriculture-industry growth in the region.

Ameren Illinois recently completed a natural gas line upgrade from IL-71 and IL-251, south along IL-251 to just west of Tonica.

“It actually reduces drag inside the pipe so it increases capacity and increase pressure,” said Division Director for Ameren Illinois, Daetta Jones. “So that allows businesses- either grain dryers or manufacturing facilites that use natural gas in their process- to use more gas. It provides more gas available to them.”

“A lot of times the small communities get bypassed,” said City of Toluca Alderman Jim Vallazza. “Being a council member, you see it a lot, but for them to all come together like they did, and work together and come up with a great resolution and be on schedule… it’s fantastic.”

The $5.4 million dollar project replaced approximately 3.25 miles of high pressure pipe, which will increase capacity and pressure.