71-year-old woman dies from COVID-19

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said a 71-year-old woman being treated for COVID-19 has died at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

In a release, officials said the patient was a Florida resident who had been visiting the Springfield area when she became sick. She was the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Sangamon County.

“Now more than ever, we call on our community to take care of themselves and each other, to be vigilant and willing to make sacrifices to help curb the spread of this virus,” said Raj Govindaiah, MD, Senior Vice President & Chief Medical Officer of Memorial Health System. “That means refraining from going out in public if you are sick, practicing social distancing and frequently washing your hands with soap and water. It is vital that we protect those who are most vulnerable to this virus, including older adults and people with compromised immune systems.” Govindaiah continued to say they will continue working together to take care of their patients and protecting health care workers and people in their communities.