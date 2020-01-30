A conversation about conservation, local students aim to protect 30% of water, land by 2030

PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) – Over 120 students joined together on Thursday to change the world through the protection of Illinois land and water. Students gathered at Pontiac Township High School (PTHS) to participate in the 1st Youth Summit hosted by the students of Operation Endangered Species (OES).

The summit aimed to engage and enable youth to make a sizeable conservation impact.

[Conservation] plays a big role in our everyday lives. Like, we don’t realize it but it plays a big part with like, the food we eat, and our agriculture and it’s just a huge part of our community. Our goal here is to conserve 30% of the land and 30% of the water on our earth by 2030. Lauren Durham, Senior | Pontiac Township High School

Pontiac Township High School alongside Lemont High School, Lockport High School, Seneca High School, Pekin High School, Champaign Centennial High School, and Ramstein High School in Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany (via Skype), called on students to mobilize conservation efforts and awareness Thursday.

What it really comes down to is the power of 10. If we take 10 to the 10th power, all of a sudden, look at what happens. And so as more kids bring people in to do this, it really is the beginning of the game-changers. Paul Ritter, Environmental Sciences Teacher | Pontiac Township High School

During breakout sessions, students from each school shared information about raising and reintroducing endangered species, establishing pollinator plots, securing habitat, testing water, creating public communications, connecting with government officials, building awareness and finalizing the day by writing a state resolution to protect 30% of our Illinois land and water by 2030.

The real power comes from the energy of students collaborating and committing to real action to protect the land and water resources within their communities. Their voices serve as a strong catalyst in changing social expectations and personal behaviors to protect our environment. Patty Melei, Lemont High School English Teacher

This year’s keynote speaker was Baylee Ritter who is an international environmental motivational speaker, Youth Coordinator for the Ocean Project, and founding member of Operation Endangered Species. Ritter is a graduate of PTHS and DePaul University with a major in Public Relations & Advertising and Communication Studies with a minor in Environmental Communication. As a student founder of OES, Ritter works around the world to work with youth to protect our ocean resources. In 2011, she helped craft a piece of legislation responsible for generating over $400,000 to fund medication disposal boxes in Illinois. On behalf of OES, she traveled to Kenya, Sweden, and Turkey to speak about youth activism at various United Nations events.

Students who participated in the youth summit said it’s an important topic and they can make a difference.

It’s our home and it’s where all of our species live and without those species it wouldn’t provide us with food, agriculture, or the stability of the environment. We, not only as our school but as a community overall, we need to get the word out about conservation and protecting our environment and protecting its stability. Claire Nyi, Junior | Pontiac Township High School

About Operation Endangered Species – OES was created in 2011 under the leadership of Pontiac Township High School Ecology teacher Paul Ritter, English teacher Dr. Michael Soares, and students concerned about protecting, raising, and reintroducing regionally threatened and endangered species. OES is a collaborative effort between students, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Peoria Zoo, communities, city officials, and others to foster the eco-conscious objective of restoring an endangered species to a breeding population in its historical habitat.