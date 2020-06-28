A man is dead after being hit head-on in a motorcycle crash

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is dead following a motorcycle crash on Route 66 and East 1830 North Road.

According to ISP, at around 4:00 p.m. Saturday, 20-year-old Tyler D. Blackard of Pontiac was going westbound on E. 1830 when he failed to stop at the intersection and yield to a motorcycle.

Blackard hit the motorcycle head on.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 77-year-old man, died.

The intersection where the crash occurred was closed for about four hours. The identity of the man who died will not be released until the family is notified.

Blackard was issued citations for failure to yield at a stopped intersection and fail to reduce speed to avoid a crash.

