‘A non-traditional tradition’: How Peoria families are getting ready for Thanksgiving

PEORIA, Ill. — It’s that time.

The mad dash for those few forgotten ingredients as people start cooking for Thanksgiving.

We spoke with some thankful shoppers at the Hy-Vee in Sheridan Village, who tell us how their family tradition, is different than all the rest.

“We were sitting around at Thanksgiving and one of the boys said ‘Do we always have to have turkey?’ And the dad said “no, what do you wanna have?” said Jean Johnson.

“This year, we’ve decided to call it “Our favorite feast.” And everyone gets to pick something that’s their favorite,” said Amy Stevens.

Their family tradition changes every year with different food types.

In the past, they’ve enjoyed sushi, Mediterranean, and Asian choices to name a few.

Johnson says this tradition has helped the family become much closer.

“It makes us all work together. We figure out what we’re doing, we all work together, and we have a lot of fun,” Johnson said.

“It gives us something to look forward to for the next year. It’s also fun to talk about what we’ve done in years past. Then we have friends that know we do this, who always look for our posts on Facebook,” said Stevens.

We spoke with Elizabeth Brown at the same Hy-Vee, who was thrilled to find the food she needed for her family Thanksgiving meal, after trying multiple stores.

“We went to Hy-Vee off of Sheridan and we were able to get what we needed. So we got the ham and the stuff to make the different fixings’ and side dishes. So that’s where we’re at right now,” said Elizabeth Brown while shopping.

Brown says it’s a blessing to be able to enjoy great food and spend time with friends and family this time of year.