PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) - U.S. Attorney John Milhiser said a grand jury this week indicted 28-year-old Rachel Miller and 29-year-old Sebastian Sale on charges of sexual exploitation of minors.

According to the indictment, in March 2019, Miller used a cell phone to send images of herself engaging in sexual activity with a prepubescent male. In January 2020, the indictment alleges Miller used a cellphone to send a video of an adult engaged in sexual activity with a minor child.