ACLU of Illinois praises Peoria Housing Authority for open communication with residents

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The ACLU of Illinois praised the Peoria Housing Authority for better communication and taking steps to acknowledge the residents’ concerns following a summer incident.

Last summer, a private security company blocked the entrances to Taft Homes, a housing complex along the Illinois River, on the 4th of July weekend. It confused and inconvenienced residents, who could not enjoy fireworks with guests and had trouble getting in and out of the complex.

After several months of discussion, the ACLU of Illinois and Peoria Housing Authority “made clear that they will be conscious of the needs of residents when making security decisions,” according to a press release from ACLU’s Peoria chapter.

“The Housing Authority has made clear to us is that they attempt to communicate with members whenever there’s any additional kinds of security measures that are taken and their commitment really is going forward to redouble that effort,” said Ed Yohnka, director of communications and public policy at ACLU Illinois.

Yohnka said the ACLU and PHA historically don’t always agree on facts and details, and they are appreciative of PHA’s commitment to better communication.

Now, Yohnka said the PHA is less concerned about arguing over the specificity of the facts and “more concerned about assuring for the future.”

“We really were able to engage in a conversation with them about what we do moving forward … more communication is always better,” he said.

WMBD reached out to the Peoria Housing Authority for comment but did not hear back before press time.