Adult, four minors safe after Sunday fire in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– An adult and four kids are safe after a fire Sunday afternoon.

Peoria Firefighters and Paramedics arrived on the scene in the 5000 block of Wacker Drive. The fire was under control within three minutes of the first company’s arrival. Other teams searched two levels of the structure and found that three minors had escaped prior to first responders arriving on the scene.

One minor tried to put out the flames with an extinguisher. The girl had a minor burn to

her right wrist and hand area. She was treated on scene and transported to OSF Healthcare’s Emergency Department where she was treated and expected to be released.

Officials say two other minors had no injuries. Two cats were recovered alive and turned over to the tenant.



Red Cross was contacted to provide shelter for one adult and four children.

Latest Headlines