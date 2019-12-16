ALERT: Negative blood type donors needed in midst of supply shortfall

PEORIA, Ill.– The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center is on alert this week. It’s calling on all negative blood type donors to step forward and help fill a supply shortfall.

It has an immediate need for all negative blood types, especially Type O.

You’re asked to contact the Blood Center to schedule a time to donate at a Donor Center or mobile blood drive as soon as possible.

Call (800) 747-5401, or look up blood drive information online at www.bloodcenterIMPACT.org.

More about Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center (MVRBC) is the exclusive provider of blood products and services to more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin. The MVRBC service region covers Madison, Wisconsin to St. Louis, Missouri and Danville, Illinois to Chariton, Iowa.

The 501(c)(3) not-for-profit blood center was established in 1974 and operates as Central Illinois Community Blood Center (Springfield, Illinois) and Community Blood Services of Illinois (Champaign-Urbana, Illinois).