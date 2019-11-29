Ameren Illinois increases rebate on smart thermostats

COLLINSVILLE – Building on its commitment to help customers be more energy efficient, Ameren Illinois announced a rebate increase on one of the holiday season’s top home gadgets: smart thermostats.

Now through the end of 2019, Ameren Illinois customers will receive a $125 rebate on the purchase of select ENERGY STAR® qualified smart thermostats, up from the standard rebate of $100.

The devices enable customers to adjust settings on the go via smartphone apps. Additionally, many smart thermostat models can sense when the homeowner and/or residents are away from home and automatically modify the temperature, further reducing energy usage and saving up to $180 per year.



The special Ameren Illinois rebate can be combined with manufacturer discounts that are currently available for the holiday:

ecobee discounts available through Dec. 3, 2019 Get an extra $50 off an ecobee smart thermostat with voice control Get an extra $30 off an ecobee3 lite

Google Nest discounts available through Dec. 4, 2019 Get an extra $70 off a Google Nest Learning Thermostat Get an extra $30 off a Google Nest Thermostat E

Honeywell discounts available through Dec. 8, 2019 o Get an extra $80 off a Honeywell Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat

