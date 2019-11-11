Arctic air blast brings snow and possible record-breaking cold to Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS — An unseasonably strong arctic blast will make sure to throw a wrench in your plans over the coming days.

A very strong and wide area of high pressure from northern Canada is paying a visit to Central Illinois, and this one is not playing around. Ahead of the bulk of that frigid air Sunday night, lower and mid-level troughing will aid in the development of snow showers sliding southward toward I-74 just before sunrise on Monday. Areas south of a Macomb to Bloomington line will not see much in the way of the powdery stuff until after sunrise.

Locations along and north of I-80 could manage to get localized accumulations of 3-4 inches, with most of the area looking at a widespread 1-3 inches of snow.

Projected accumulations from late Sunday night through Monday afternoon.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place to cover the potential for 1-3 inches of snow and could be allowed to expire early Monday afternoon. Roads will become slick through the morning and afternoon with temperatures steadily dropping ahead of the powerful arctic air mass. Winds will be gusty from the north, a few gusts during the day could approach 30 miles per hour.

It’s not just the snow, the cold will also make a big impact. Low temperatures Tuesday morning could break daily record lows. The daily record low for Peoria for November 12th is nine degrees, it’s safe to say we will approach or even drop below that.





When you combine the wind with cold temperatures, you get the wind chill. On Tuesday morning, it will be absolutely frigid for November’s standards. Wind chills will range anywhere from -5 to 5 degrees around sunrise Tuesday. Remember to bundle up, cover your head, hands, and feet.