Arson deemed cause of Peoria house fire

PEORIA Ill. — A home in Peoria is being torn down after being intentionally set on fire.

Crews responded to the home on the 700 block of NE Madison Ave. at midnight on Friday. They found heavy smoke and fire coming from the main floor of the two and a half story home.

Firefighters first knocked down the fire on the outside before working on getting in.

Hose line and other mechanical issues delayed efforts to put the fire out inside. Once they fixed those issues, firefighters had the fire under control in about 30 minutes. It did take additional time for crews to put out hidden fires on the first floor, second floor, and outside of the home.

A fire investigator says the cause is arson. Code enforcement determined the home should be demolished.