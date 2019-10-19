Arson investigators respond to a vacant house fire on Peoria’s Southside

PEORIA, Ill. — Saturday afternoon around 2:30 Peoria Fire Department responded to a vacant house fire at 2113 W Starr St in Peoria’s Southside.

An on-scene battalion chief tells WMBD there were multiple spots where fires were started in the house, leading to suspicion of arson.

PFD officials say a woman had just moved out of the home, and there were not very many items left in the home.

The fire mainly spread in the kitchen area, but the Peoria Fire Department was able to prevent the fire from spreading through the entire home.

This incident is currently under investigation by Peoria Fire Department Arson Investigators.

There are no reported injuries. Estimated damages are $40,000.

This story will be updated.