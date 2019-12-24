Bass Pro Santa sees over 10,000 kids, pets, families ahead of Christmas

EAST PEORIA, Ill. — He’s the man everyone is itching to see to make sure he knows what they want for Christmas.

Tuesday, Central Illinoisans traveled from far and wide to visit Santa at Bass Pro Shops in East Peoria.

“Time together being here,” said parents Paul Moore & Jodi Moore. “Waiting is actually entertaining and we enjoy what we see.”

The Moore’s say seeing Santa at Bass Pro Shops is a yearly family tradition.

“We were happy that we were able to get in because we have the pictures from every year,” said Jodi Moore.

Those pictures are of their daughter, Izzi, who’s so excited to see Santa in his wonderland for the 9th year.

“Normally I ask for a doll, this year I asked for a dog,” said Izzi Moore.

Santa doesn’t discriminate though. He even caters to fur-children like this almost 2-year-old Corgi named Pippa.

“Pippa loves Santa,” said pet parent Evan Gibson. “She enjoys it. She didn’t really like the Easter Bunny, but yeah she really enjoys Santa.”

General Manager Jim Goff says this year alone Santa will take over 10,000 free photos with children, animals, and families from across Central Illinois. He’s been at Bass Pro since November to make sure he could hear from all of the good boys and girls.

“We sell fun,” said Goff. “We sell excitement and we sell family traditions and I think that’s why we have such an unbelievable showing every year for Santa’s Wonderland.”

Santa’s a pretty busy man, but he always makes time for Central Illinois.

