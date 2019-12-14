BEAUTIFUL LIVES PROJECT: Dance team shows love, acceptance to individuals with disabilities

GALVA, Ill. — This weekend, children with disabilities have been able to practice for a spectacular halftime performance at Galva High School’s varsity boys’ basketball game Saturday night.

The Galva Dance Drill Team practiced with the children Friday night, and are preparing for the big game which starts Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

Ali Westin is the coach of the Galva dance team and was part of the Western Illinois dance team a few years ago.

Bryce Weiler is a blind man who completed graduate school from Western Illinois in 2015. He became friends with Westin and said she really helped him during his time at Western.

Weiler is the National Events Facilitator with Beautiful Lives Project, an organization that gives people with disabilities the opportunity to actively participate in activities and events that may not have been available to them previously due to physical or facility limitations.

Now, Weiler says Westin is doing the same thing with the children who are able to perform with her dance team.

Westin wants to help people who have all sorts of disabilities be able to experience dance.

The game is Saturday night at 7 p.m. at Galva High School.