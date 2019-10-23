Becks Florist Inc. celebrates ‘Petal It Forward’

EAST PEORIA, Ill. — Many people know about paying it forward, but few know about Petal It Forward.

Petal It Forward is a nation-wide initiative by the Society of American Florists to bring smiles to faces.

The idea is that a florist gives customers an extra flower, at which point the customer is asked to “petal it forward,” giving it to someone else and making their day.

Greg Becks, Owner of Becks Florist Inc, says flowers are the perfect way to bring joy to people’s lives.

“It’s emotion, that’s what we sell. We don’t sell flowers, we sell emotions. Whether it be for funerals, weddings, hospitals, you name it. That’s what it’s about,” Becks said.

Becks says one of the best things about “Petal It Forward” is when customers come in and tell the workers about who they’re giving the flowers to, and why.

“It’s interesting. They come in, and the ones that are buying flowers we give them a bouquet on top of that. Where some of the people that come in, we give them a rose so they can hand it on. It’s very interesting some of the stories they say,” Becks added.

Becks says you can win multiple prizes at the store right now.

“One of the prizes is you get a fresh flower arrangement for a year every month. We’re known for our roses, the quality roses we bring in. So we’re doing rose arrangements,” Becks added.

Becks Florist Inc. is located at 105 E Washington St, East Peoria, IL 61611.

Becks originally opened in Peoria in 1934 but moved to its East Peoria location in 1948.

Becks now has a very vibrant mural painted on the outside of the store.