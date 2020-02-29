Bishop Hill Heritage Association receives $18,000 worth of grants

BISHOP HILL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bishop Hill Heritage Association has received $18,000 worth of grants for educational programming.

“Wells Fargo Bank administers the funds for this local foundation. Also, the Illinois Arts Council Agency, a state agency, has provided a grant of $15,700 for ethnic and folk arts programming. Both of these grants will be used to fund a variety of Bishop Hill events in 2020,” Todd DeDecker said.

DeDecker adds the BBHA is also receiving a $500 grant from the Geneseo Community Foundation for the 2020 Bishop Hill Chautauqua.

“A Chautauqua is an event in which professional storytellers and historians present first person portrayals of historical figures. This year’s festival is Saturday, August 22. The theme will be Literary Figures,” he added.

The Community State Bank is contributing $500 towards a June 6 concert, DeDecker said.

“Dancing Queen will be performing the songs of ABBA in the village park. This concert will be free and open to the public,” he added.

Finally, the Heritage received a generous contribution of $300 from SWEA Chicago. SWEA (Swedish Women’s Educational Association Inc,) is a global non-profit association for Swedes and Swedish-speaking women who have or have been resident abroad. Their contributions will go towards the conducting of a Dala Horse Painting Workshop on November 7.

“To learn more about these activities, please contact the Heritage at www.bishophillheritage.org, bhha@mymctc.net or 309 927-3899,” DeDecker said.