Bloomington Council tables Public Arts Commission vote

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — There will not be a Public Arts Commission in Bloomington, for now. On Monday night the city council decided not to vote on the item, tabling the topic for a later date.

Council member Scott Black was the reason behind the halt. He said he likes that the city is prioritizing public art, however, he feels a 7-person commission does not accurately represent the entire community. Saying instead of allowing, only the commission to determine when and where art can be displayed, he suggests they use public input.

Others questioned the funding of the commission despite City Manager Tim Gleason, the funding is “flexible”. Council member Donna Boelen said the ordinance as it was currently written did not specify where the money is coming from, and how the commission would be able to use it.

“I think they (the commission) need to have a public hearing, so it is very transparent, and everyone that wants to come can come and weigh in,” said Council member Joni Painter. “I also think that the funding needs to be discussed more in detail, because some people are quite upset during this time of COVID that we are even discussing this.”

The vote has been rescheduled for the October 26th city council meeting.

