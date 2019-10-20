Bloomington-Normal Water Reclamation District celebrates 100 years

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — The Bloomington-Normal Water Reclamation District hit a milestone Saturday while celebrating its 100th year anniversary.

The district was formed under the Sanitary District Act of 1917 and to celebrate this day, the district held tours, which saw about 200 people in attendance, for the general public to get a closer look at how they operate.

Randy Stein, the district’s executive director, said it’s a great moment even though many people don’t know about the district’s existence or what they do.

“Folks don’t know what happens after they grind an apple in the garbage disposal or flush the toilet or take a shower,” Stein said. “When a lot of people come to take our tours they end up saying they never had any idea on what happens to the water they use.”

Stein explained in the simplest terms how the district operates. He said all of the wastewater such as water from the sink, shower, toilet, etc; gets flushed into the sewers which comes directly to their district.

Once it gets there, it goes through a multi-cleaning step process to clean the water, remove the solids and disinfect it before it’s released back into Sugar Creek where it eventually flows downstream and makes it’s way to the Mississippi River and even the Gulf of Mexico.

Stein said their efforts keep the environment healthy and sanitary as disease was a common occurrence before their district was formed.

“Back before wastewater plants were built there was cholera and typhoid fever that came from wastewater and typhoid fever in streams,” Stein said.

He also said they make the environment safe not only for humans but for the animals that live in the creeks.

“We are protecting the health and environment of the creek. The creek contains a lot of fish and a lot of macroinvertebrates,” Stein said.

Stein said he encourages more people to come and take a tour of the plant so they’ll have a better understanding of what happens to the wastewater once it leaves their home.