BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is seeking help from the public to locate a missing juvenile/runaway.

Destiny Day is described as a white female, 11-years-old, 5’1″ and about 100 pounds, with dark hair and dark eyes.

She was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans and a gray tank top.

If anyone has any information about Day’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Bloomington P.D. at (309) 820-8888.