Breaking News
Amtrak officials confirm woman who may have coronavirus was in Bloomington-Normal

Bloomington Police unveil Uniform Crime Report findings, 3% lower crime rate than previous years

News
Posted: / Updated:

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Bloomington Police has finalized the 2019 report of serious criminal incidents in the city. The Uniform Crime Report is a gathering of statistics that are reported to the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

Those types of crimes include homicide, criminal sexual assault, robbery, aggravated assault/battery, burglary, theft, motor vehicle theft, and arson. Looking at those categories, Bloomington was 3% lower than the previous year with 45 fewer reported incidents.

The city says safety is a priority and it applauds the work done by the department.

Chief Dan Donath will present on this topic Monday night at the council meeting, which starts at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Top Videos

WMBD Investigators: Lead Nurse says 'culture of retaliation' cost her job, put patients at risk

Thumbnail for the video titled "WMBD Investigators: Lead Nurse says 'culture of retaliation' cost her job, put patients at risk"

Amtrak confirms passenger may have coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amtrak confirms passenger may have coronavirus"

2020 Easterseals Telethon Recap

Thumbnail for the video titled "2020 Easterseals Telethon Recap"

Bradley MVC Final watch party

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bradley MVC Final watch party"

Nacho Mama's Closing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nacho Mama's Closing"

Docs v. Fire Hockey Game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Docs v. Fire Hockey Game"
More Local News

Latest Local News

More Local News