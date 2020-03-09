Bloomington Police unveil Uniform Crime Report findings, 3% lower crime rate than previous years

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Bloomington Police has finalized the 2019 report of serious criminal incidents in the city. The Uniform Crime Report is a gathering of statistics that are reported to the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

Those types of crimes include homicide, criminal sexual assault, robbery, aggravated assault/battery, burglary, theft, motor vehicle theft, and arson. Looking at those categories, Bloomington was 3% lower than the previous year with 45 fewer reported incidents.

The city says safety is a priority and it applauds the work done by the department.

Chief Dan Donath will present on this topic Monday night at the council meeting, which starts at 6 p.m.