Bloomington residents protest Louisville grand jury’s decision to not charge officers for death of Breonna Taylor

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Chants of ‘Black Lives Matter’ could be heard in the streets of downtown bloomington Wednesday evening, as community members gathered to protest a Kentucky grand jury for not charging three Louisville police officer for the death of Breonna Taylor.

On Wednesday prosecutors in the case said two of the three officers who fired their weapons at Taylor were justified in using force to protect themselves after they faced gunfire. The only charges were three counts of wanton endangerment against former officer Brett Hankinson for shooting into a home next to Taylor’s, that had people in it.

Community members in Bloomington saying, even though it happened many states away, it still hits home.

“An injustice to someone anywhere hurts us here in our community,” said Cinnamon Porter, member of Bloomington-Normal BLM. “I think our community is trying to raise awareness here, because yes it is far away, but we don’t want that to happen here.”

“It could happen in California, New York or Wyoming, I’m still going to come out (to rally) because it is a human issue, it is a human rights issue,” Ringo Burton, Bloomington.

Organizers say they plan to hold another rally sometime this weekend.

