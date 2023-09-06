Bob and Julie Dobski have been serving the Bloomington-Normal community since 1988 through philanthropy and dining. The husband-and-wife duo have decades of experience in the restaurant industry.

Bob said he and Julie were in the McDonald’s franchise business for 35 years.

“We had 10 locations and sold those at the beginning of 2017, and after a while, I wasn’t quite ready to retire and decided to get into something else and try a full menu restaurant,” he said.

Bob used his moniker to open Rob Dob’s Restaurant and Bar in October 2019 located on North Hershey Road in Bloomington. Bob said the restaurant is a taste of Chicago with a Central Illinois appeal.

“We put a little extra into the ambiance in here as far as the dark woods and the lighting and the bar area,” he said.

It’s a perfect stop for a nice breakfast, lunch or a night out. You can also enjoy live music on Fridays and Saturdays.

“It’s very affordable with the prices but yet have a great experience and make a memory here,” he said.

Along with creating a vibrant atmosphere for customers, Bob said they do the same for employees. He said they are always willing to help employees reach their goals.

“We try to treat people like family. I mean, we want to treat them like we would like to be treated and that and that’s what we’ve always tried to do with our employees and that and help them where we can,” he said.

The Dobskis are well known for their philanthropy and volunteerism in the community. Bob said he and Julie love giving back to the community that continues to support them.

It’s always been like a family thing for us. It’s not just opening up and bringing in customers and having revenue. It’s more than that. It’s having a good foundation here, said Bob Dobski/