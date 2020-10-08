Bond set at $100,000 for LeRoy teacher accused of grooming student at LeRoy High

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A LeRoy science teacher went before a McLean County judge on Thursday where he was given a bond of $100,000 (10%) for allegedly grooming a student at LeRoy Junior-Senior High School.

33-year-old Brandon Reynolds was arrested this week after authorities say he used an electronic device to solicit a student into committing an improper sexual act.

According to Assistant States Attorney Erika Reynolds, at this time, he is only being charged with grooming, though she says more charges could follow.

The LeRoy Community Unit School District has placed Reynolds on administrative leave, and the incident is now being investigated by LeRoy Police and DCFS.

He will appear back in court on October 23rd for an arraignment.

