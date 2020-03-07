Bradley Braves Men’s Basketball team leads Drake at half-time

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Bradley Basketball_3729834794050930626

ST. LOUIS, MO. (WMBD) — The 21-11 Bradley Men’s Basketball team is leading Drake at half-time enter score 44-35.

The Braves defeated the Southern Illinois Salukis Friday 64-59 in the first round of the Missouri Valley Tournament.

‘Arch Madness’ is held in St. Louis at the Enterprise Center, home of the St. Louis Blues.

Darrell Brown lead the Braves charge Friday night finishing the game with 19 points and 18 assists. Elijah Childs helped the Braves out with 16 points and 9 rebounds.

The Braves were down by three at half-time against the Salukis but had a strong second half scoring 40 points.

With both the #1 and #2 seeds Northern Iowa and Loyola being defeated in the first round of MVC Tournament play, it’s now down to four teams. The Bradley Braves, Drake Bulldogs, Missouri State Bears, and Valparaiso.

#6 seed Missouri State and #7 seed Valparaiso play Saturday night at 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Top Videos

Gimme Shelter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gimme Shelter"

lift assist charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "lift assist charge"

children's author

Thumbnail for the video titled "children's author"

Gimme Shelter 2020 Preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gimme Shelter 2020 Preview"

Prepping for Daylight Saving Time

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepping for Daylight Saving Time"

Morton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morton"
More Local News

Latest Local News

More Local News