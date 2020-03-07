Bradley Braves Men’s Basketball team leads Drake at half-time

ST. LOUIS, MO. (WMBD) — The 21-11 Bradley Men’s Basketball team is leading Drake at half-time enter score 44-35.

The Braves defeated the Southern Illinois Salukis Friday 64-59 in the first round of the Missouri Valley Tournament.

‘Arch Madness’ is held in St. Louis at the Enterprise Center, home of the St. Louis Blues.

Darrell Brown lead the Braves charge Friday night finishing the game with 19 points and 18 assists. Elijah Childs helped the Braves out with 16 points and 9 rebounds.

The Braves were down by three at half-time against the Salukis but had a strong second half scoring 40 points.

With both the #1 and #2 seeds Northern Iowa and Loyola being defeated in the first round of MVC Tournament play, it’s now down to four teams. The Bradley Braves, Drake Bulldogs, Missouri State Bears, and Valparaiso.

#6 seed Missouri State and #7 seed Valparaiso play Saturday night at 5:00 p.m.