Bradley Police issue safety alert after man threatens student with gun

PEORIA, Ill. — The Bradley University Police Department released a safety alert late Friday night.

Police say just before 11:30 Friday night, Bradley University Police and Peoria Police responded to a report of an aggravated assault outside of the Student Apartment Complex, located at 828 N. Underhill Street.

The apartment is located one block east of N. University Street and one block south of N. Main Street.

Police say an unknown male suspect wearing a dark hoodie and dark pants approached a Bradley student as the student was entering the Student Apartment Complex and showed a gun.

Bradley Police add the suspect then fled in an unknown direction and Police were not able to find him.

No injuries were reported and police continued patrolling the area.

“Safety Alerts, such as this, are issued for incidents that have already occurred but do not require immediate action by recipients,” the Department’s Facebook post reads.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you witnessed this incident or have any information, please call Bradley police at 309-677-2000 or Peoria police at 309-673-4521.