Bradley student tests positive for COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. — Students and staff at Bradley University were notified Friday that another student tested positive for COVID-19.

In an email, Bradley representatives write the student was doing a Semester Abroad Program and was not on campus this semester. They say the patient is self-isolating at home and is doing well.

“We encourage all of you to continue to follow your local and state mandates around travel, work and leaving your home. Continue to follow the CDC recommendations around caring for your personal health. Those who develop a cough, fever, and difficulty breathing, should call their primary care provider for further instructions. Employees enrolled in a Bradley-sponsored health plan can use the Virtual Visit option. All students may still utilize Bradley’s Health Services by calling (309) 677-2700 during regular business hours or (309) 677-3200 after hours.”

The email did not state where the patient was studying.