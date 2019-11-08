Bradley University looking for creative ways to cut costs

PEORIA, Ill. — Bradley University leaders will consider several options to cut down on the school’s deficit.

The school is looking at several suggestions, though a representative says they have not yet been seriously discussed by administrators or trustees. So far suggestions include:

Cutting faculty

Giving some staff nine-month contracts as opposed to a full year

Giving incentives for employees to become part-time

Cutting parts of the graduate school

Increasing the number of students accepted to the graduate program

Creating new sports teams including women’s hockey, bowling, eSports, etc.

Bradley leaders will be having closed forums in which officials will consider several different cost-saving ideas; they will not be open to the public. Both will be held next week.

No decisions have been made.