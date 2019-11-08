Bradley University looking for creative ways to cut costs

PEORIA, Ill. — Bradley University leaders will consider several options to cut down on the school’s deficit.

The school is looking at several suggestions, though a representative says they have not yet been seriously discussed by administrators or trustees. So far suggestions include:

  • Cutting faculty
  • Giving some staff nine-month contracts as opposed to a full year
  • Giving incentives for employees to become part-time
  • Cutting parts of the graduate school
  • Increasing the number of students accepted to the graduate program
  • Creating new sports teams including women’s hockey, bowling, eSports, etc.

Bradley leaders will be having closed forums in which officials will consider several different cost-saving ideas; they will not be open to the public. Both will be held next week.

No decisions have been made.

