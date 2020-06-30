BREAKING: Man dead after shooting in Peoria Monday night

PEORIA Ill.- A man is dead after a late night shooting in Peoria Monday night.

At 11:32 p.m., Peoria Police responded to the 300 block of N. Saratoga regarding reports of a gunshot victim. On scene, officers located a man in the backyard of a residence. The man suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim as well as other information regarding injuries will be released by the Peoria County Coroner after the conclusion of the autopsy. The shooting is still under investigation.

If you have any information, please contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521 or call CrimeStoppers anonymously at (309) 673-9000.