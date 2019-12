Update 4:30 A.M. – Our crew on scene confirms Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood is at the scene. We’ve reached out to Peoria Police but have not yet heard back.

———-

PEORIA Ill.- Peoria Police are responding to a situation near Dream Night club on SW Washington St.

Calls started coming in just before 3:00 A.M. Friday morning.

We have a crew on the scene working to learn more.

This story will be updated.