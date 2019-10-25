Juvenile in custody for Thursday night scuffle

PEORIA, Ill. — Thursday evening around 7:30 Peoria police were called to the 600 block of West Main street and Ellis for an altercation inside a business.

Officers said the owner of the establishment attempted to intervene and was struck in the face. The business owner then used a small knife to defend himself.

The victim suffered minor cuts.

Police said a suspect ran from the scene and the victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was later apprehended on Western Avenue.

It is confirmed the suspect is a 16-year-old boy. The teen was found around 10:30 p.m. at Church’s Chicken suffering from minor injuries. He was taken to the hospital after he was apprehended.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department.

This story will be updated.