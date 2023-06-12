PEORIA, Ill. (WMD) — A Peoria-based economic development nonprofit received $400,000 in federal grants to make domestic supply chains more resilient post-pandemic.

The Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center (IMEC) focuses on the competitiveness of small and midsize manufacturers throughout the state. IMEC President David Boulay said 99 percent of the 12,500 manufacturers in Illinois fall into that category.

“Reshaping supply chains means job growth. It means job opportunity…The Greater Peoria area, when you think of this area, it’s a great manufacturing tradition. There’s well over 730 manufacturers in this area, employing well over 38,000 people,” said Boulay.

With shortage from toilet paper to lumber, the pandemic exposed weaknesses of the global supply chain. Congressman Eric Sorensen (D-Ill.) worked to award IMEC the grant to improve supply chain resiliency.

“This really is going to promote resilience in local manufacturing and make sure that we’re we’re putting the money in the right places so that we’re working forward, because in the end this is really going to affect the people right here at home,” said Sorensen.

By reshaping domestic supply chains, Boulay said companies can rely less on global manufacturers and boost American-made products.

“We found that extended global supply chains are really affecting our lives. This investment put together the resources for manufacturers to locally source, to be able to bring the needs of supply chains to reshape into North America, and to support those efforts,” he said.

Boulay added Illinois is in a unique position to lead the way.

“Illinois is just a wonderful powerhouse of manufacturing. So every industry, every sector really is produced in Illinois…Those areas such as metal, fabrication, those are the areas we’ll see probably the biggest push,” he said.