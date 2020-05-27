Peoria jeweler offers curbside pick up, retailers at Shoppes of Grand Prairie prepare to re-open Friday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A handful of retail stores in Peoria’s Shoppes of Grand Prairie are open and offering curbside pickup.

Others in the midst of preparing to open under phase three of the governor’s Restore Illinois plan.

The Shoppes of Grand Prairie said Wednesday, tenants will have the option to open Friday, May 29.

“A good amount of them will open between the May 29 – June 1,” said Marketing & Specialty Leasing Manager Megan Otto. “So we’re going to try to keep everyone informed about what’s going to happen.”

The leasing manager said individual retailers will have their own restrictions and guidelines to follow from parent companies.

“For some of the smaller it may just be 10 people allowed in at a time,” said Otto. “For some of the larger ones, arrows on the floor like we’ve seen in grocery stores.”

Another retail industry also staying open. Jones Brother’s Jewelers in Peoria said it’s keeping employees paid and working despite COVID-19 uncertainties. The owner, Bob Woolsey, said his team is offering curbside pickup, appointments, and is ready for in-store shopping.

“We’re set up for it,” said Woolsey. “The cases they open up so if you were concerned, it’s easy to shop on your own.”

Woolsey said cleanliness and comfort are top priorities for them and for shoppers ready to help local businesses survive.

“In the whole scheme of things, there is a lot of support in this community for local and now it’s way more important than ever,” said Woolsey. “I can guarantee that the local businesses will be safer, number one, and will be grateful that you’ve come in.”

Open hours and services at the Shoppes of Grand Prairie on Wednesday, May 27. Hours may be modified:

America’s Best: Open Mon-Sat 9am-5pm Call (309)282-1002 with questions on how we can safely serve your vision needs!

Open Mon-Sat 9am-5pm Call (309)282-1002 with questions on how we can safely serve your vision needs! Dick’s Sporting Goods: CURBSIDE PICK-UP ONLY. Order online and choose the curbside pick-up option!

CURBSIDE PICK-UP ONLY. Order online and choose the curbside pick-up option! DSW- CURBSIDE PICK-UP ONLY. Order online and choose the curbside pick-up option!

CURBSIDE PICK-UP ONLY. Order online and choose the curbside pick-up option! Dunkin Donuts : Mon-Sun: 5:00am-9:00pm; Drive-Thru Only

: Mon-Sun: 5:00am-9:00pm; Drive-Thru Only FaireCoffee: Offering delivery options and some pick-up times! Visit https://www.fairecoffee.com for more information!

Offering delivery options and some pick-up times! Visit https://www.fairecoffee.com for more information! Fitness for All : Mon-Fri: 10:00am-6:00pm, Sat 10:00am-5:00pm, Sun: 12:00pm-4:00pm

: Mon-Fri: 10:00am-6:00pm, Sat 10:00am-5:00pm, Sun: 12:00pm-4:00pm Osaka Hibachi & Sushi Bar: Daily 11:30-7:30p for To-Go! Call (309)691-9888 to order or visit http://www.peoria-osaka.com/

Daily 11:30-7:30p for To-Go! Call (309)691-9888 to order or visit http://www.peoria-osaka.com/ OSF Urgo Urgent Care : Mon-Sun: 8:00am-8:00pm

: Mon-Sun: 8:00am-8:00pm School House Express: CURBSIDE PICK-UP ONLY. Order on their Facebook page or call 309-868-9133. Open weekdays 10a-4p

CURBSIDE PICK-UP ONLY. Order on their Facebook page or call 309-868-9133. Open weekdays 10a-4p Soma Intimates: Mon-Sat 10am-6pm Sun 12pm-6pm

Businesses Opening Friday, May 29th

Chico’s: Mon-Sat 10am-6pm Sun 12p-6pm

Mon-Sat 10am-6pm Sun 12p-6pm White House Black Market: Mon-Fri 10am-6pm Sat-Sun 12p-6pm

Mon-Fri 10am-6pm Sat-Sun 12p-6pm Francesca’s: Mon-Sat 11am-7pm Sun 12-6pm

Mon-Sat 11am-7pm Sun 12-6pm Mattress Liquidators: Thurs-Sat 10am-7pm Sun 12pm-5pm

Thurs-Sat 10am-7pm Sun 12pm-5pm Sola Salons: Service will vary by tenant, please contact your specific beauty service provider for more information.

Businesses Opening Saturday, May 30th

Apricot Lane: Mon-Sat 11am-6pm Sun 12pm-6pm

Mon-Sat 11am-6pm Sun 12pm-6pm Normandy’s Boutique: Appointment Preferred

Businesses Opening Monday, June 1st

DSW: Mon-Sat 10am-7pm Sun- 11am-6pm

Mon-Sat 10am-7pm Sun- 11am-6pm The School House Express: Re-Grand Opening in their NEW location next to Old Navy! 10am-5pm

Re-Grand Opening in their NEW location next to Old Navy! 10am-5pm Adagio Bridal Boutique: By Appointment Only

Currently, Temporarily Closed as of Today:

Adagio Bridal Boutique

Apricot Lane Boutique

Brighton

Chico’s

Childers Eatery

Dry Goods

Eddie Bauer

Flat Top Grill

Francesca’s

H&M

Home Goods

i3 Broadband- location closed but available for service by calling 309-689-0711!

J. Crew

J. Jill

JoS. A. Bank

Loft

Marshalls

Normandy’s Boutique

Old Navy

Planet Fitness

Indoor Play Area

Sola Salon Studios

Victoria’s Secret / PINK

White House | Black Market

Yankee Candle

*Any retailer not included in this list have either not reported reduced hours OR is operating under normal business hours. This list is updated regularly and subject to change.

