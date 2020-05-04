Adult-use cannabis sales reach over $37 million in April

FILE – In this Jan. 4, 2018, file photo, cannabis consultant Juan Aguilar, left, assists customers Bill, right, and Nize Nylen and their son Russell shop for edible marijuana products in the Herban Legends pot shop in Seattle. Five years after Washington launched its pioneering legal marijuana market, officials are proposing their most ambitious overhaul yet of the way the industry is regulated, with plans for boosting minority ownership of pot businesses, spreading out oversight among a range of state agencies, and letting the smallest cannabis producers increase the size of the operations in an effort to help them become more competitive. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

CHICAGO (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration said adult-use cannabis sales totaled $37,260,497.89 in April throughout Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced the numbers on Monday. Dispensaries across the state sold 818,954 items over the 30-day period. Sales to Illinois residents totaled $29,735,650.41, while sales to out-of-state residents totaled $7,524,847.47.

A portion of every cannabis sale will be reinvested in communities harmed most by the failed war on drugs, the department said.

Medical and adult-use cannabis dispensaries remain open as part of the essential businesses and operations named in Pritzker’s executive order that he signed on March 20 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our top priority is to ensure consumers are safe when they go to a dispensary to purchase cannabis,” said Toi Hutchinson, Senior Advisor for Cannabis Control to Pritzker. “The steps we’ve taken to increase social distancing at dispensaries are accomplishing that, while also enabling this new industry to continue to grow. As such, curbside pickup will remain an option for medical cannabis users to obtain the product they need through May 30.”

Since recreational cannabis became legal on Jan. 1 of this year, it has generated approximately $148 million in sales.