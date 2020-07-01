Area non-profits get creative to entice donors in light of ‘giving fatigue’ throughout the pandemic

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Area non-profits are getting creative to battle COVID-19 implications along with what’s known as “giving fatigue.” As local organizations move fundraisers virtual, they hope donors make a conscious effort to still show support.

In recent weeks, Central Illinois fundraisers, like Easterseals’ Run-Walk-Roll headed online. Bloomington’s Special Olympics charity hosted it’s summer games through social media. Tuesday, the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink walk announced it’s going virtual.

“We’re still encouraging people to get out, walk 10,000 steps a day, and there will still be a virtual event on October 3,” said Katie Cox, marketing director for Peoria’s Komen Memorial Chapter.

Cox urged donors to remember services are provided with funds raised from these events.

“We want to keep moving forward in the progress we’ve made,” said Cox. “Our bold goal is to reduce breast cancer mortality by 50% by 2026.”

The Center For Prevention of Abuse (CFPA) is holding out hope for its 32nd annual Duck Race. Race day is set for August 29.

“[The community] sees the value in our services, and they want to invest in building a safe and peaceful community,” said Camille Yemeen, marketing and communications director for CFPA.

The center reminded the community that dollars raised help survivors of abuse in Central Illinois.

“Investing in nonprofits is investing in the future of the city,” said Yemeen. “It’s investing in the community for how we can continue to serve one another, especially when times are uncertain.”

Both women saying they’re thankful for Central Illinois’ continued generosity even through a global pandemic.

