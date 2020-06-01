Area stores close early Sunday, amid threats of rumored violence

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Multiple stores across Peoria closed up shop early Sunday as a precaution toward rumored violence.

An Allen Road Walmart employee one told WMBD it was ‘preparing for riots.’ It closed at 5 p.m. Walmart on University Street also closed at 5 p.m.

Walmart closes at 8:30 p.m. during the COVID-19 pandemic to allow for employees to thoroughly clean before the next day of operations.

East Peoria’s Chief of Police Steve Roegge told WMBD Target in East Peoria closed early Sunday. Roegge said the stores were not told to close but did so on its own accord.