Auto repair shops see decrease in business, yet continue to work during COVID-19 outbreak

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local auto shops are seeing a ‘brake’ in business due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Beachler’s in Peoria has seen about a 15% decrease due to the lack of cars out on the road, and people not leaving their homes. But auto shops are still considered an essential business under Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s ‘Stay at Home’ order.

Brett Beachler says his company is continuing to employ his workers and taking extra precautions to keep his workers and customers safe.

“We’re wiping down door handles, inside and out, the shifter knobs nobody thinks about. The turn signals, of course the steering wheel that everyone is touching, our guys all wear rubber gloves, they wear rubber gloves out to the cars everytime they go get a car and bring one in,” Beachler said.

Brett says they’re starting a new initiative beginning Friday.

Anyone who works in the medical field will receive a free oil service from April 3 to May 25.