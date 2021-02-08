Bally’s acquires SportCaller free-play game provider

This Oct. 1, 2020, photo shows the exterior of Bally’s casino in Atlantic City, N.J. On Nov. 4, 2020, officials with Twin River Worldwide Holdings, a Rhode Island firm that’s buying Bally’s for $25 million, said they can make it “a place to see and be seen” by investing $90 million into the aging casino and boosting its offerings. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Bally’s Corp.’s shopping spree shows no signs of slowing downas the Rhode Island-based gambling company snapped up yet another company Monday to enlarge its fast-expanding brand.

Bally’s said it acquired SportCaller, a leading provider of free-to-play games as it continues to add companies to its mix of gambling, sports betting, media and technology firms.

Terms of the deal were not revealed.

SportCaller is but the latest acquisition for Bally’s, which recently added Bet.Works and Monkey Knife Fight,and a media partnership with Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Using Bet.Works’ technology, SportCaller is expected to enable Bally’s to launch its own group of free-to-play games this year.

These free products “represent a core component of our interactive strategy to drive user acquisition to Bally’s ecosystem,” said George Papanier, Bally’s president and CEO. “SportCaller offers unique products and I am confident that its pioneering platform and deep international expertise will significantly contribute to our growing interactive platforms.”

SportCaller’s platform allows fans to connect and compete across a variety of sports. It has clients in the U.K., Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa and North America.

Bally’s currently owns 11 casinos in seven states, a horse racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Colorado. Following the completion of pending acquisitions and the construction of a land-based casino near the Nittany Mall in State College, Pennsylvania, Bally’s will own 15 casinos across 11 states.

It recently completed its purchase of Bally’s casino in Atlantic City.

___

Follow Wayne Parry at http://twitter.com/WayneParryAC.