Bickford Senior Living clarifies COVID-19 reporting process in light of IDPH number discrepancies

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Discrepancies surrounding COVID-19 case numbers for senior living facilities has prompted Bickford Senior Living executives to speak out about it’s reporting process.

Bickford Senior Living said Wednesday it reports confirmed positive cases of the virus. It doesn’t count those elderly residents who are showing symptoms, which could relate to a common cold, the flu, or bronchitis.

The executive vice president of the company said the Illinois Department of Public Health is classifying it all as the same.

“I don’t think it should be any different for seniors and those that are frail elderly and senior housing populations,” said Alan Fairbanks, Executive Vice President with Bickford Senior Living. “Just because someone is showing symptoms doesn’t mean those individuals should be reported as positive cases if a test hasn’t actually been performed. I welcome the opportunity to try to be able to explain the discrepancy and let people know what we’re reporting is actual confirmed cases and not speculation of who may or may not be confirmed.”

Bickford Senior Living updates it’s website daily with confirmed positive tests of COVID-19. Of its 15 locations, seven of those are reporting a total case number of 31. 15 of those have recovered.

CLICK HERE for Peoria’s site to view current and total cases of COVID-19.

Overview of protocols initiated

No visitors allowed policy

Screening of all residents, BFMs and essential health care professionals

Masks being worn by all BFMs at all times

Updated education on infection control practice and handwashing completed in each Branch

Enhanced disinfection protocols

Daily Resident checks and temperature controls

Continual monitoring of CDC and other state and federal agencies for updates

Focused communication with local leadership

Limited essential health care professional visits and PPE requirements

Room Service 3x daily

Exercise 2x daily

Beverage carts to apartments 2x dailyView adjusted/additional protocols in place for: Aurora, Peoria, Portage, Bourbonnais, Worthington, Crown Point

More Information

If you still have questions and concerns, reach out at covid19@bickfordseniorliving.com or connect with your local branch director.

Latest Headlines