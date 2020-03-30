Bringing a cup of ‘joy’ in the form of ‘joe’ for essential workers

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local coffee shop and it’s customer base is helping bring a cup of “joy” in the form of “joe” for essential workers.

During the COVID-19 outbreak, Peoria’s Zion Coffee Co., located on South West Adams in downtown, aims to show support for frontline workers. That includes, but isn’t limited to: dispatchers, nurses, police, fire, doctors, contractors and more.

The store’s ownership said Monday it’s inspiring to see the customer base step up to help cover costs.

“We are so thankful for the support that we’ve seen from all of our customers,” said co-owner of Zion Coffee Co., Banu Hatfield. “We’ve always known that we’re part of a very generous community but to see this kind of support swell up from our customer base to give back to Peoria has just been really humbling for us. This is just living our values in action. Giving back to our community…this is a time where we all need each other and we’re just trying to do our small share of giving back.”

While the coffee bar is temporarily closed an online store is open. During the temporary closure, Zion Coffee Co said you can ext 309.361.3636 if you’d like to arrange a local pickup of your order. Limited afternoon pickup hours are available.

To place an order, simply call the store at 630-425-2600 or email orders@zioncoffee.com. To order through the website, you must make an account and sign in.