Caterpillar confirms Pontiac plant layoffs

PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — Deerfield, Illinois-based Caterpillar confirmed layoffs at one of its Illinois plants. And, the economy and the COVID-19 outbreak are to blame.

Lisa Miller, a Caterpillar spokesperson, acknowledged layoffs being made at their Pontiac, Illinois facility, when contacted by WMBD News. But, Miller declined to address specifics, like how many layoffs would occur, or when they would take effect.

“We are taking a variety of actions at our global facilities to reduce production due to weaker customer demand, potential supply constraints and the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government actions,” Miller said. “These actions include layoffs at our Pontiac, Illinois, location.”

According to published reports, Caterpillar acquired the Pontiac plant in 1978. It manufactures fuel system components.

