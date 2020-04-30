Caterpillar notifies employees of more layoffs

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Caterpillar Inc. confirmed an unspecified amount of employees received layoff notices Thursday.

Spokesperson Kate Kenny said the layoffs come as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic and economic uncertainty for many businesses. These layoffs include employees in Peoria and Decatur.

Per Kenny:

Caterpillar is taking a variety of actions globally to reduce costs due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and to improve our competitiveness during this period of economic uncertainty. Today, the company notified some members of its workforce that the company is reducing some full-time support, management and production positions and making reductions in its flexible workforce.



We aren’t going to discuss numbers of impacted people at each location. The actions are global in nature and impact both employees and agency workers.

The news comes just two days after a decrease in first-quarter earnings; Sales and revenues in the first-quarter were $10.6 billion, which is $2.9 billion less than 2019.

Last month, Caterpillar announced an unspecified amount of employees at building KK in East Peoria were being laid off as well. The company’s Mapleton location temporarily closed in March but has since reopened.

On March 18, Caterpillar leaders sent an email to employees encouraging them to work from home that following day through March 31 with permission from their supervisors.