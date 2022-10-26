PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Caterpillar will release 2022 third quarter financial results on Thursday.

Third-quarter results will be released at 5:30 a.m., followed by a 7:30 a.m. presentation teleconference with security analysts and institutional advisors.

Last quarter, the company’s sales and revenue increased 11% to $14.2 billion. The increase was primarily due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume. Caterpillar also returned $1.7 billion to investors.

Individuals are welcome to join the teleconference by dialing in.