Central Illinois outdoor equipment store expands to new Tremont location, despite COVID-19

TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD)– Employees with outdoor equipment stores say they are seeing an increase in demand by people starting household projects during COVID-19. Instead of seeing closures or layoffs, Midwest Equipment, which has three locations, opened up a new shop amid the pandemic.

The owner of the Tremont location, which is now location number four, said the pandemic has proved to be beneficial for its products and services.

This has worked out well. Tremont’s a great community. I’ve been here for a long time. It’s right on Route 9, good traffic at least as things are opening up a little bit now. It’s growing. People come in every day and say ‘oh, I found out you were just here.’ So people are still learning that we’re here and as time goes on I expect that to continue. John Watson, Salesman | Midwest Equipment | Tremont

The shop, originally slated to open at the beginning of the year, did experience a delay in remodeling. The Tremont store is located at 22260 IL-9. Other locations include Peoria, Normal, and Metamora.

More about Midwest Equipment

Midwest Equipment proudly represents these manufacturers: Ferris, Cub Cadet, Stihl, Kioti, Honda Power Equipment, Toro, Generac, Briggs and Stratton generators, Grasshopper, DR, Wright, Brown plus many others.

