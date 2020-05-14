Childcare facilities look towards opening up

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Business owners are reacting to news that the central Illinois region could start opening up as soon as next week.

The Heart of Illinois Implementation Plan, revealed Wednesday by leaders from all over the area, details who can open up and when. For months, most daycare centers have been closed, leaving most parents without a place to send their children during the day.

But Polliwogs Child Care on Sheridan Road in Peoria has remained open after getting emergency status from the governor. Normally, Polliwogs Child Care sees more than 40 kids a day. But recently, the owner says they’ve seen half that number.

“We can only watch children if their parents have essential jobs,” director and owner Terri Hall said.

Hall says it’s been a blessing to some families to still have a place for their kids to go during the pandemic.

“We are what stayed the same for them,” Hall explained. “We can be the safe place and appear to them that the world isn’t changing.”

Not only does she say childcare is a blessing for families; families have been blessing her in return.

“They’re buying meals for us, they’re bringing supplies for us. We even have parents who are sheltering at home, they’re not bringing their children, because they’re not considered essential on the front lines,” Hall said. “But they’re still paying us because they’re trying to help keep the small business afloat.”

Back in March, Hall says Gov. J.B. Pritzker gave approval for her business to stay open.

“Doctors, nurses, and grocery store workers, and people keeping our economy running, need childcare,” Hall said.

While Polliwogs has been partially open, not all daycares have been.

Peoria Mayor Jim Ardis says childcare centers get state licenses, and if the Heart of Illinois Sub-Region Reopening Plan does not get approved by the governor, he doesn’t recommend any business with a state license to reopen and risk getting their licenses taken away.

“If the governor says no to those who are specifically licensed by the state, I would debate the people who own those businesses will wait,” Ardis said. “We’re going to keep pushing it, if we can’t get it in 7-10 days, maybe we can get it in 20 days.”

Ardis said if a business with a state license decides to open, the City of Peoria will not shut them down. But he noted that Illinois State Police could, and said he does not want to see that happen to anyone.