City of Peoria to assist with rent, mortgage aid with a new household assistance program

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Federal Cares Act awarded the City of Peoria with $1.6 million in rent and mortgage assistance. $300,000 of that now dedicated to the New Household Assistance Program to provide up to three months of mortgage or rental assistance, up to $5,000 per household.

The Household Assistance Program offers financial help to residents who are delinquent on their rent, mortgage, or utility payments. Money from the federal CARES Act was also allocated to provide assistance programs for small businesses and not-for-profit agencies.

The application period begins at 8:00 a.m. on July 6 and ends at 3:00 p.m. on July 17. Applicants will be asked for basic contact information to enter a lottery held on Tuesday, July 21 at 10:00 a.m.

Applicants do not need to be present to be selected, but if selected by the lottery, applicants will need to complete additional income and household information to receive assistance. Applicants must be at or below 80% of the median area income by household size.

The selected applicants will be contacted by City staff and a list of the lottery order will be available

at www.appreciatepeoria.com. An online training session will be posted to www.appreciatepeoria.com/covid19-assistance on July 6th guiding applicants through the lottery entry.

For more information on program eligibility and the application, please visit www.appreciatepeoria.com/covid19-assistance.

