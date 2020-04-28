COVID-19, stay-at-home order impacting Central Illinois gas prices into summer months

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – APRIL 02: A person pumps gas at a gas station as the national average falls under $2 per gallon amid the coronavirus pandemic on April 02, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. According to AAA, roughly 70% of U.S. gas stations are offering $1.99 or less per gallon, which is the lowest price in four years. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– AAA reports gas prices to continue to decrease, which is an expected trend as we head towards the summer months. The prices will decline at a much slower rate than what consumers witnessed in March and April.

Officials say the ongoing price war has made it difficult for OPEC to reduce production to compensate for a lack in demand.

“Prices have fallen because the supply and demand equation has tilted dramatically in favor of supply in the last six weeks,” said AAA Spokesperson Molly Hart. “This is a result of fewer miles being driven because of COVID-19 and as a result of the stay at home order.”

Winter/Summer Blend

Because the summer blend has not started to be produced and shipped out, AAA doesn’t know the impact. In March, the EPA extended the RVP deadline from May 1 to May 20. This was done in response to the unusually high levels of winter blend (high-RVP) gasoline in storage and the demand destruction caused by COVID-19. The announcement was made at the end of March at which time EPA said it would continue to monitor or extend the waiver at a later date, if necessary. AAA anticipates it will be extended.

Peoria Gas Prices:

Tuesday 4/28/2020: $1.792

Monday 4/27/2020: $1.793

Week ago: $1.834

Month ago: $2.084

One year ago: $2.814

AAA said if your car has been parked for longer than normal there are numerous tips to keep your car in shape:

Battery Boost . If possible, use a Battery Tender or other maintenance-type battery charger to keep the battery at a full state of charge and prevent deterioration. The Battery Tender should remain connected to the stored vehicle.

. If possible, use a Battery Tender or other maintenance-type battery charger to keep the battery at a full state of charge and prevent deterioration. The Battery Tender should remain connected to the stored vehicle. Fuel Stabilizer . If gas is going to sit in the vehicle’s tank for more than a few months, particularly gasoline that contains ethanol, AAA recommends using a treatment designed for fuel stabilization such as STA-BIL®. Anyone can do this, and it is as simple as fueling up a vehicle. Fill the gas tank to help minimize condensation and drive the car for five to ten miles to ensure that the stabilized fuel circulates throughout the fuel system.

. If gas is going to sit in the vehicle’s tank for more than a few months, particularly gasoline that contains ethanol, AAA recommends using a treatment designed for fuel stabilization such as STA-BIL®. Anyone can do this, and it is as simple as fueling up a vehicle. Fill the gas tank to help minimize condensation and drive the car for five to ten miles to ensure that the stabilized fuel circulates throughout the fuel system. Tire Pressure. Add 10 psi of pressure to each tire to help prevent flat spots from forming on the tires. This occurs when the area of the tire touching the ground becomes rigid due to sitting in one position for an extended period. You can also move the vehicle periodically.

Add 10 psi of pressure to each tire to help prevent flat spots from forming on the tires. This occurs when the area of the tire touching the ground becomes rigid due to sitting in one position for an extended period. You can also move the vehicle periodically. Windshield Wiper Placement. Prop up the wiper arms so the blades are off the windshield and won’t get stuck to the glass.

Prop up the wiper arms so the blades are off the windshield and won’t get stuck to the glass. No Parking Brake. Don’t use the parking brake when storing the vehicle. The brake could become frozen, and the brake pads could rust to the rotors, or brake shoes could distort the drums. With an automatic transmission, simply place the vehicle in park. If the car has a manual transmission, put it in first or reverse gear and use wheel chocks to help hold the vehicle in place.

