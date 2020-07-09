Discover Peoria: New name, brand rolled out by Convention and Visitors Bureau

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Peoria Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (PACVB) is now under a new name and brand. Thursday, it announced its new image: Discover Peoria.

Since 2014, PACVB has been known as Enjoy Peoria. In creating its new identity, Peoria area leaders say they’re aiming to create a message that could cross all marketing platforms.

“Tourism means jobs,” said President, CEO of Discover Peoria, J.D. Dalfonso. “Tourism means opportunities. It means economic development, safer roadways, and new memories. Ultimately, when we’re given the opportunity to rebuild in a more innovative way. Before this pandemic hit, travel and tourism played influence to more than $656 mil in travel spending across Central Illinois translating to $16 mil in local tax receipts. In the end, 5,000 jobs were supported in the region through tourism.”

“This is a great opportunity not only for the PACVB but also for the community to transform into the next phase of our area’s history,” said Dan Kouri, Board Chairman of Discover Peoria.

New social media platforms will also launch for the Discover Peoria brand with a focus on inspiration and storytelling, while the Enjoy Peoria branded social media channels will remain in effect and take on a more traditional, promotional approach for their members/partners.

“The Enjoy Peoria brand helped support the bureau as it began to venture more heavily into the world of digital marketing,” said Josh Albrecht, Chief Marketing Officer of Discover Peoria. “However the landscape of the traditional DMO has dramatically changed the last five years and the new Discover Peoria brand will allow us to put an emphasis on storytelling and inspiration that will help market the destination as a whole to both visitors and residents alike.”

For more information on how Discover Peoria pulled inspiration from for the new name and brand initiatives, check out Project 350: Discover Peoria.

The Peoria Area Convention and Visitors Bureau was established in 1980 with the goal of serving the seven counties (Fulton, Marshall, Mason, Peoria, Stark, Tazewell, and Woodford) and our five main funding cities (East Peoria, Morton, Pekin, Peoria, and Washington) as the desired region in the country for wholesome, memorable experiences.

