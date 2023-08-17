PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — City officials, state representatives and community members swung hammers into walls to mark the beginning of construction of Distillery Labs at 201 SW Adams in Peoria, a startup innovation center four years in the making.

Once complete, the 40,000-square-foot innovation center will help entrepreneurs launch and grow their companies. It will also house the Greater Peoria Economic Development Council, and Peoria Area Chamber of Commerce, currently located at 401 and 403 NE Jefferson, respectively.

“It’s connecting people and ideas. It’s creating those collisions where a spark can occur and new ideas can form. Bringing diverse people into one physical space, but also one intangible community, an ecosystem where we can learn and grow with each other,” said Doug Cruitt, executive director of Distillery Labs.

Cruitt called Distillery Labs “a startup for startups.”

“You need to have that connection and support to know that you’re not alone, that it’s not as hard as you think it is. You just need someone that has gone down this path, even though your path may be completely unique, we’re going to show you might want to take a left instead of a right, because it will be a shortcut to where you want to go with your business,” he said.

State Rep. Ryan Spain (R-Peoria) said Distillery Labs will make Peoria the “entrepreneurial leader of the Midwest.”

“Distillery Labs represents the future of Peoria, the future of our entire region, and will really connect and harness energy, talent, job creation, and entrepreneurial spirit that exists throughout the state of Illinois… It’s a vision to create a network of talent and innovation and ideas,” he said.

Distillery Labs is funded through $10 million in state grants, $2 million in federal grants, and private and public support. It will open in mid-2024.