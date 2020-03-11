Farmers markets learning how to equip technology to accept SNAP benefits

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A nation-wide program is helping bind farmers markets and SNAP recipients. MarketLink has helped more than 3,000 farmers and markets accept electronic payments including more than $20 mil in SNAP sales.

Wednesday, organizers in East Peoria learned how to help local markets bring the technology to Central Illinois at the 2020 Local Food & Farmers Market Annual Conference held at Embassy Suites.

“For the SNAP recipient, it’s certainly more beneficial for them to be able to discuss things with someone who actually grows [food] and can show them how to prepare it and there’s a lot more personal interaction that helps development from a personal side as well as a nutritional side,” said Phil Blalock the executive director of the National Association of Farmers Market Nutrition Programs. 25% of your population is on SNAP. Why wouldn’t we try to bring those [people] into the market? In times of recession, it goes up. We saw 40%. So if 40% of the population uses SNAP, why shouldn’t they be coming to farmers markets? That’s our goal.”

The three-day Live Local Conference helped food businesses learn how to increase profits, develop a sustainable business, and grow market demand to build long-lasting family farms and businesses.

To download the MarketLink app for IOS, CLICK HERE.

The app isn’t available yet on ANDROID devices.

There is an FNS grant available to provide access to a mobile SNAP application (Novo Dia Group’s MobileMarket+, or MM+) & card reader.

MM+ is offered to direct marketing farmers and farmers markets (DMFs & FMs) free for one year. MM+ allows DMFs/FMs to use a smart device, like a mobile phone, to accept SNAP benefits.

Farmers & Markets Can Sign Up at www.marketlink.org/apply